Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,250,255 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $71,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.0%

PFE opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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