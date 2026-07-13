Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.21 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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