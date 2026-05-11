Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,482 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $170,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

PFE opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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