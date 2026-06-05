Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,895,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 245,988 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $97,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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