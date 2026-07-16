Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 134,523 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,924,000 after acquiring an additional 706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Pfizer Stock Up 2.1%

PFE opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here