Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 161,356 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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