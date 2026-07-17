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Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Pfizer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 257,113 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,924,000 after purchasing an additional 706,426 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

PFE stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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