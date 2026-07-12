Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 68,430 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 27,476,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,734,172. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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