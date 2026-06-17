Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 56,186 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $74,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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