Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 43,857 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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