Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 86,079 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 120.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $230,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer advanced its new 25-strain pneumococcal vaccine into pivotal testing after strong Phase 2 infant data showed a much stronger immune response than Prevnar 20, raising the chance of a future growth driver. Reuters article

Pfizer advanced its new 25-strain pneumococcal vaccine into pivotal testing after strong Phase 2 infant data showed a much stronger immune response than Prevnar 20, raising the chance of a future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also highlighted long-term oncology expansion around Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets, which could help offset pressure from legacy drugs and improve future revenue visibility. Zacks article

Pfizer also highlighted long-term oncology expansion around Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets, which could help offset pressure from legacy drugs and improve future revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles repeated the same pipeline themes, reinforcing investor attention on vaccine and oncology programs rather than introducing entirely new developments. Business Wire article

Several articles repeated the same pipeline themes, reinforcing investor attention on vaccine and oncology programs rather than introducing entirely new developments. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece compared Pfizer’s dividend and valuation profile with Johnson & Johnson, noting PFE’s low valuation and high yield but also weaker consistency versus JNJ; this may support income-focused investors, but it is not a direct operating catalyst. Seeking Alpha article

One commentary piece compared Pfizer’s dividend and valuation profile with Johnson & Johnson, noting PFE’s low valuation and high yield but also weaker consistency versus JNJ; this may support income-focused investors, but it is not a direct operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The J&J comparison underscores ongoing concerns about Pfizer’s relative growth consistency, suggesting the stock may still trade at a discount until management proves the pipeline can deliver more durable earnings growth. Seeking Alpha article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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