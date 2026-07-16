Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Holdings Boosted by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,828 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

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Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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