Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Decreased by Arrow Capital Management LLC

Arrow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,422 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 6.9% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 18,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,764,000 after buying an additional 265,571 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:PM opened at $191.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $199.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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