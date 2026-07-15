Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,744 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $289,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 64,420 shares of the company's stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 332,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company's stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.1%

PM opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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