Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,414,265 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,462 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.35% of Philip Morris International worth $868,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after buying an additional 401,381 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.88.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:PM opened at $184.41 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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