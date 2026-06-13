Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,720 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 187,155 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $137,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PM opened at $184.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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