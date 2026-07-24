Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129,127 shares of the company's stock after selling 846,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Philip Morris International worth $682,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $191.13 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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