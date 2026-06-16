Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 2,343.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,076 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 492,076 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company's stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $333,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company's stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $42.26.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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