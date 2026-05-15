Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys 1,292,700 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285,786 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,292,700 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 5.05% of Similarweb worth $32,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,208,394 shares of the company's stock worth $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 881,652 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,106,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 163.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,230 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 299.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,646,094 shares of the company's stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,000 shares of the company's stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 451,408 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Similarweb from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Similarweb from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Similarweb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Similarweb

Trending Headlines about Similarweb

Here are the key news stories impacting Similarweb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Similarweb reported Q1 EPS of $0.01, matching analyst forecasts, and revenue of $73.88 million, slightly above expectations, which suggests the business is executing in line with investor hopes. Earnings report and conference call details

Similarweb reported Q1 EPS of $0.01, matching analyst forecasts, and revenue of $73.88 million, slightly above expectations, which suggests the business is executing in line with investor hopes. Positive Sentiment: The company said it expects profitable AI-driven growth, and it expanded data coverage with Manus to deepen digital marketing insights, both of which support the growth narrative. Article about AI-driven growth Article about Manus partnership

The company said it expects profitable AI-driven growth, and it expanded data coverage with Manus to deepen digital marketing insights, both of which support the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $307 million to $315 million and Q2 revenue guidance of $74.5 million to $76.5 million, reinforcing confidence in near-term growth. Revenue outlook article

Management outlined full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $307 million to $315 million and Q2 revenue guidance of $74.5 million to $76.5 million, reinforcing confidence in near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Similarweb also initiated CEO succession planning, with a transition expected by mid-2027, which is not an immediate operational change but could matter for longer-term leadership continuity. CEO succession planning article

Similarweb also initiated CEO succession planning, with a transition expected by mid-2027, which is not an immediate operational change but could matter for longer-term leadership continuity. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed governance updates ahead of its May 28 AGM, including changes to executive pay policy and audit committee leadership, which are typically viewed as routine corporate actions. Governance update article

The company filed governance updates ahead of its May 28 AGM, including changes to executive pay policy and audit committee leadership, which are typically viewed as routine corporate actions. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat quarter, Similarweb remains unprofitable on a net basis, and analysts still expect a loss for the full year, which may limit enthusiasm. Stock profile and performance data

Similarweb Stock Up 7.2%

SMWB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.11. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Similarweb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Similarweb wasn't on the list.

While Similarweb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here