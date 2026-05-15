Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $167.12 Million Stock Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 286.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares during the quarter. Nova comprises 1.8% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 1.73% of Nova worth $167,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Nova by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Nova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nova reported record first-quarter 2026 revenue of $235.3 million, topping its own guidance and rising 10.3% from a year ago, while EPS of $2.33 beat estimates by $0.13. Nova Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Nova reported record first-quarter 2026 revenue of $235.3 million, topping its own guidance and rising 10.3% from a year ago, while EPS of $2.33 beat estimates by $0.13. Positive Sentiment: The company also issued Q2 2026 guidance above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence that demand remains strong.

The company also issued Q2 2026 guidance above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence that demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Nova to $640 from $500 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling higher analyst expectations after the earnings beat.

Needham raised its price target on Nova to $640 from $500 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling higher analyst expectations after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted improving investor sentiment around Nova’s metrology growth and a strong outlook, which likely added to buying interest. Nova Shares Rise After Record Quarter and Strong Outlook

Market commentary highlighted improving investor sentiment around Nova’s metrology growth and a strong outlook, which likely added to buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Nova announced its annual general meeting for June 18, where shareholders will vote on the board slate, CEO compensation, and auditor reappointment; this is a routine governance update with limited near-term impact. Nova Sets June 18, 2026 Annual Meeting to Vote on Board Slate, CEO Pay and Auditor Reappointment

Nova announced its annual general meeting for June 18, where shareholders will vote on the board slate, CEO compensation, and auditor reappointment; this is a routine governance update with limited near-term impact. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on the earnings transcript and valuation debate, but these were largely commentary rather than new fundamental news. Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $556.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.10. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 29.44%.Nova's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nova from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $370.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $482.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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