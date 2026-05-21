Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.98 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,486 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $279.06.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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