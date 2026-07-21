Piar LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Piar LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 244.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Strategy comprises 1.4% of Piar LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Piar LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in Strategy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy by 80.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,657,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Strategy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $95,609,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $437.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 183,522 shares worth $23,804,822. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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