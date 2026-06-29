Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 23,569 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,045 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.72% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $108,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

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