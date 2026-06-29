Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,170 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 226,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $132,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 235,368 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 154,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VZ opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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