Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,481,779 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,779 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.17% of CMS Energy worth $249,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $358,865,000 after acquiring an additional 128,860 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,149,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $157,437,000 after acquiring an additional 276,476 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,824,470 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $133,661,000 after acquiring an additional 363,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,112 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $109,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.70 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $212,382.30. The trade was a 260.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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