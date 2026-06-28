Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 218,308 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 218,308 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.21% of Gilead Sciences worth $356,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.86 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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