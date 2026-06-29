Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,546,623 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 232,307 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $185,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,210 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135,863 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350,348 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $33.19 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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