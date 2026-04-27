Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,977 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 387,525 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.50% of Roper Technologies worth $237,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $353.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $584.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $351.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.83.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Key Roper Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance: Q1 revenue $2.10B (+11%) and EPS $5.16 (beat), and management raised FY 2026 adjusted DEPS to $21.80–22.05 and Q2 DEPS to $5.25–5.30 — a clear catalyst for demand. GlobeNewsWire: Q1 Results

Roper beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance: Q1 revenue $2.10B (+11%) and EPS $5.16 (beat), and management raised FY 2026 adjusted DEPS to $21.80–22.05 and Q2 DEPS to $5.25–5.30 — a clear catalyst for demand. Positive Sentiment: Heavy capital return: Roper repurchased ~6.0M shares YTD (~$2.2B) and the Board authorized an additional $3.0B buyback — boosts EPS outlook and supports share price. Quiver: Buyback & Results

Heavy capital return: Roper repurchased ~6.0M shares YTD (~$2.2B) and the Board authorized an additional $3.0B buyback — boosts EPS outlook and supports share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $470 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling ~30% upside vs. current levels and supporting demand from growth-focused investors. Benzinga: Baird PT Raise

Analyst upgrade: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $470 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling ~30% upside vs. current levels and supporting demand from growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: AI tailwind narrative: Management cited AI-driven demand in vertical software as a growth driver — positive for medium-term secular growth but contingent on execution and commercialization. Reuters: AI Demand

AI tailwind narrative: Management cited AI-driven demand in vertical software as a growth driver — positive for medium-term secular growth but contingent on execution and commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~15% in April to ~3.84M shares (3.8% of float; ~3.5 days to cover) — higher shorting can amplify downside moves and increase volatility. Short Interest Report

Short interest jumped ~15% in April to ~3.84M shares (3.8% of float; ~3.5 days to cover) — higher shorting can amplify downside moves and increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Margin and non-operating noise: Q1 showed higher SG&A and interest expense and a $(167M) equity investment loss that pressured adjusted metrics and adds near-term earnings variability. Quiver: Financial Details

Margin and non-operating noise: Q1 showed higher SG&A and interest expense and a $(167M) equity investment loss that pressured adjusted metrics and adds near-term earnings variability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed market signals: Institutional and analyst positioning is varied (multiple differing price targets and rating mix), and insiders have had more sales than buys recently — possible drivers of profit-taking. Institutional/Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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