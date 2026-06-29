Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,025 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64,791 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $106,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $223.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is 63.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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