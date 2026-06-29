Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,947 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 578,368 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.75% of TransUnion worth $99,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $70.42 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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