Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 240,869 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.88% of IDEX worth $123,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,477,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,054,348,000 after purchasing an additional 211,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,172,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $564,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $360,740,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,976,856 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $351,762,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:IEX opened at $227.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $230.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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