Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 478,941 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 1.19% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $44,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 5,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $114,393.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $519,100.62. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $76,395.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,299.55. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,978 shares of company stock valued at $302,819. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting ACADIA Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29 to $30 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29 to $30 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: European regulators advanced Daybue toward approval for Rett syndrome after a positive CHMP opinion, a key catalyst that could expand ACADIA’s international sales opportunity if the European Commission gives final approval. Yahoo Finance article

European regulators advanced Daybue toward approval for Rett syndrome after a positive CHMP opinion, a key catalyst that could expand ACADIA’s international sales opportunity if the European Commission gives final approval. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity also increased its price target on ACADIA and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that recent commercial progress and Europe-related news could support further gains. Benzinga article

Canaccord Genuity also increased its price target on ACADIA and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that recent commercial progress and Europe-related news could support further gains. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from analysts and market watchers notes that ACADIA has seen strong recent volume and momentum, but some warn that earnings estimate trends may limit near-term follow-through unless fundamentals continue improving. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary from analysts and market watchers notes that ACADIA has seen strong recent volume and momentum, but some warn that earnings estimate trends may limit near-term follow-through unless fundamentals continue improving. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted ACADIA’s steady commercial progress with Nuplazid and Daybue, while noting that pipeline assets like remlifanserin remain higher-risk catalysts rather than near-term certainty. Seeking Alpha article

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%

ACAD opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 9.61%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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