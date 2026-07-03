Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,247 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Jabil were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 70.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,548,297.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,367. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,981 shares of company stock worth $10,539,610. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $342.26 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $360.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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