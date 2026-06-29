Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $159.50 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,418 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 42,703 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $159,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

UNP opened at $269.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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