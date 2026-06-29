Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $172.27 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,601 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 140,648 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Oracle were worth $172,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $428.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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