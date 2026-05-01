Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $21.78 Million Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 280,555 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.16% of Allegion worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 74,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allegion from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ALLE opened at $137.68 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Allegion's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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