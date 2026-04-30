Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $32.49 Million Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,576 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 1.04% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $32,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 281.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,984 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 57,566 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 180,029 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 247,301 shares of the company's stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.12 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,146.42. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 7,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $363,972.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,972.78. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,072. 53.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Kiniksa reported $0.27 EPS vs. consensus $0.18 and revenue of $214.3M (up ~55.5% YoY), driven by ARCALYST product growth. Strong beat and high-margin progress support near-term earnings confidence. Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations — Kiniksa reported $0.27 EPS vs. consensus $0.18 and revenue of $214.3M (up ~55.5% YoY), driven by ARCALYST product growth. Strong beat and high-margin progress support near-term earnings confidence. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was raised to $930M–$945M vs. Street ~$912.7M — this upward guidance is a direct positive signal for revenue trajectory and model revisions. Guidance Release

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was raised to $930M–$945M vs. Street ~$912.7M — this upward guidance is a direct positive signal for revenue trajectory and model revisions. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: ARCALYST net product revenue reported at $214.3M in Q1 and management increased 2026 ARCALYST expectations — supports revenue durability and valuation multiple expansion. Product Revenue Release

Product momentum: ARCALYST net product revenue reported at $214.3M in Q1 and management increased 2026 ARCALYST expectations — supports revenue durability and valuation multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline catalysts: KPL‑387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data expected in 2H‑2026 and a Phase 3 pivotal trial anticipated to start by year‑end — upcoming readouts could be meaningful share-price catalysts. Pipeline Release

Pipeline catalysts: KPL‑387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data expected in 2H‑2026 and a Phase 3 pivotal trial anticipated to start by year‑end — upcoming readouts could be meaningful share-price catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises — multiple firms lifted targets (Jefferies to $71, Citigroup to $60, Canaccord to $64, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting higher revenue/earnings expectations and driving buy-side interest. Analyst Coverage More Analyst Notes

Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises — multiple firms lifted targets (Jefferies to $71, Citigroup to $60, Canaccord to $64, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting higher revenue/earnings expectations and driving buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call: Q1 earnings slide deck and transcript are available for investors who want detail on channel dynamics, margins and guidance assumptions. Use these to validate the upbeat narrative. Earnings Presentation Call Transcript

Company materials and call: Q1 earnings slide deck and transcript are available for investors who want detail on channel dynamics, margins and guidance assumptions. Use these to validate the upbeat narrative. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares (~$50.10 avg) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, reducing his stake ~51%. While pre‑planned, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment and may contribute to near‑term price pressure. SEC Filing Insider Trade Detail

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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