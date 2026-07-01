Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $40.18 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,139 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $40,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,981.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,879.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,472.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.00 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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