Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $54.38 Million Stock Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,448 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Moody's worth $54,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody's during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total value of $2,380,829.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,594.19. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total transaction of $171,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,049.89. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $489.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $544.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moody's

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $457.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Moody's Corporation has a twelve month low of $402.28 and a twelve month high of $546.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.24.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report).

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