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Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $82.85 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% (adding 51,974 shares) to 3,335,160 shares valued at $82.845 million at the end of the quarter.
  • AT&T beat quarterly expectations with $0.57 EPS (vs. $0.55 expected) and $31.51 billion in revenue, set FY2026 guidance of 2.250–2.350 EPS, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 (annualized yield ~4.3%).
  • Analyst sentiment is moderately positive with a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55, though individual targets vary from the mid‑$20s to mid‑$30s.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335,160 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in AT&T were worth $82,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

Trending Headlines about AT&T

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AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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