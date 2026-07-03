Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,710 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.09% of lululemon athletica worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9,695.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,481,000 after acquiring an additional 202,337 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $249.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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