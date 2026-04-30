Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,103 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $45,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. The trade was a 17.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,366,997. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $30,991,761. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $302.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day moving average is $289.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus raised Travelers Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and screens highlight TRV as a durable growth/value hybrid—Zacks published a bullish take calling Travelers a "strong growth stock," which can support buying interest from growth-style investors. Article Title

Analysts and screens highlight TRV as a durable growth/value hybrid—Zacks published a bullish take calling Travelers a "strong growth stock," which can support buying interest from growth-style investors. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage (Seeking Alpha) reiterates the stock as reliable — a "steady" buy thesis that emphasizes consistent underwriting and capital returns, which may attract income and long-term investors. Article Title

Independent coverage (Seeking Alpha) reiterates the stock as reliable — a "steady" buy thesis that emphasizes consistent underwriting and capital returns, which may attract income and long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer-travel behavior research from Ada is tangentially relevant to insurers—improving passenger acceptance of AI-driven customer service could modestly reduce claim-handling costs over time, but this is not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Consumer-travel behavior research from Ada is tangentially relevant to insurers—improving passenger acceptance of AI-driven customer service could modestly reduce claim-handling costs over time, but this is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting a shifting narrative around TRV—new analyst targets and discussion of reserve levels—introduces uncertainty; this can be either re-rating risk or an opportunity depending on reserve outcomes and guidance. Article Title

Coverage noting a shifting narrative around TRV—new analyst targets and discussion of reserve levels—introduces uncertainty; this can be either re-rating risk or an opportunity depending on reserve outcomes and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares at ~$310.64 (Form 4 filed), trimming his stake — a disclosure that can spook short-term traders. SEC Filing

Insider selling: Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares at ~$310.64 (Form 4 filed), trimming his stake — a disclosure that can spook short-term traders. Negative Sentiment: Material insider sale: Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares at ~$308.78 (Form 4 filed), a ~12% reduction in his stake—larger insider reductions typically pressure sentiment and can amplify intraday selling. SEC Filing

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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