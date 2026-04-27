Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,480,846 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,248,153 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 3.73% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $224,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,251,082 shares of the company's stock worth $173,572,000 after buying an additional 309,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.2% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,879,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,263,000 after purchasing an additional 380,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 147.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,453 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $77,441,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 82.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,852,000 after purchasing an additional 643,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company's stock.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.0%

FBIN stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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