Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,879 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 56,454 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.10% of W.P. Carey worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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