Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 294,081 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 224.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,055 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 294,081 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.22% of NRG Energy worth $67,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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