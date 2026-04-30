Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 35,997 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.12% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 16,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $1,519,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 40,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,218.56. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 4,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $435,249.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $775,299.42. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,513 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $130 and kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside versus current levels. This upgrade supports bullish analyst sentiment and could attract demand. Article Title

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $130 and kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside versus current levels. This upgrade supports bullish analyst sentiment and could attract demand. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird bumped its target from $95 to $112 and maintained an "outperform" rating, reinforcing the recent analyst upgrade momentum. Article Title

Robert W. Baird bumped its target from $95 to $112 and maintained an "outperform" rating, reinforcing the recent analyst upgrade momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Mirum has the setup for an earnings beat heading into the Q1 release — a potential catalyst if revenue/metrics outperform expectations. Article Title

Zacks says Mirum has the setup for an earnings beat heading into the Q1 release — a potential catalyst if revenue/metrics outperform expectations. Positive Sentiment: Report: a successful HDV trial adds a new late‑stage growth option to Mirum’s rare‑disease pipeline, improving long‑term revenue optionality beyond the company’s current products. Article Title

Report: a successful HDV trial adds a new late‑stage growth option to Mirum’s rare‑disease pipeline, improving long‑term revenue optionality beyond the company’s current products. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces highlight strong shareholder returns and pipeline progress but question how much of that upside is already priced in — useful context for investors weighing re‑rating risk. Article Title

Valuation pieces highlight strong shareholder returns and pipeline progress but question how much of that upside is already priced in — useful context for investors weighing re‑rating risk. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered multiple 2026 EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 and FY) and cut its FY outlook from ($0.41) to ($0.58) despite keeping a "Buy" rating and $150 target — a signal that near‑term profitability may be weaker than previously modeled and a potential headwind if guidance/actuals miss. Article Title

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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