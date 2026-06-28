Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 595,564 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 595,564 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.35% of CMS Energy worth $323,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:CMS opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here