Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 661,413 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,540 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 661,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.19% of Zscaler worth $269,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,576,000 after buying an additional 777,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after buying an additional 741,756 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,440,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 15,644 shares of company stock worth $1,960,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler announced a multi-year partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, which will use Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to secure sensitive design, strategy, and race data. Article Title

Zscaler announced a multi-year partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, which will use Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to secure sensitive design, strategy, and race data. Positive Sentiment: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlighted AI as a major cybersecurity opportunity, reinforcing the company’s positioning in a fast-growing market. Article Title

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlighted AI as a major cybersecurity opportunity, reinforcing the company’s positioning in a fast-growing market. Positive Sentiment: Another report said AI could create the biggest cybersecurity opportunity in years, which supports the investment case for Zscaler’s AI-era security platform. Article Title

Another report said AI could create the biggest cybersecurity opportunity in years, which supports the investment case for Zscaler’s AI-era security platform. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Zscaler had only a modest post-earnings move, suggesting traders are still assessing the company’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Market commentary noted Zscaler had only a modest post-earnings move, suggesting traders are still assessing the company’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Zscaler investors, which may add headline risk but does not by itself confirm wrongdoing. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Zscaler investors, which may add headline risk but does not by itself confirm wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: Zscaler CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the sale was routine. Article Title

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here