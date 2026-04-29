Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 666,626 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 194.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,303 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 666,626 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.21% of Rollins worth $60,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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