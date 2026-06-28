Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of CocaCola worth $230,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 2.7%

KO stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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